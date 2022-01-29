5 Smartphones for Lag-Free Mobile Gaming Experience

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming has picked up the pace and became one of the favourite indoor leisure activities among youngsters. It is posing tough competition to console and PC gaming. The entire credit of this rising competition goes to the innovative and technology-infused smartphones that make gaming on phones a stellar experience for the users. From big, bright displays, to fast refresh rates, and superb batteries, smartphones are taking the gaming industry by the storm.

We came up with a few of our handpicked smartphones that are the best fit for mobile gaming:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The recently launched Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 processor. The handset comes with triple rear cameras- a 12MP wide lens primary camera, another 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP optical zoom camera). In the front, the handset has a 32MP shooter which supports features like Dual Recording, Enhanced Night Mode, Portrait Mode and a 30X Space Zoom. The handset features a 4500mAh battery, which gives a flawless user experience and can last for a day of usage. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the smartphone has enough bandwidth to store your data download multiple games and use it for a day without draining out of juice. We reviewed the handset and tried heavy graphic games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty- while using the social media apps and taking calls simultaneously. The handset worked flawlessly and without heating up even after the continued experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced at Rs 54,999/- and is available at Samsung official store and through Amazon.

realme GT 5G

Claimed to be the best gaming smartphone in India, realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, indeed, giving enough juice to give a lag-free gaming experience.

The handset comes with a triple camera stack at the rear edge which has a 64MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree FOV and a 2MP macro camera. In the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The handset further comes with stereo speakers on the phone and it is also equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging which can last for a longer gameplay session.



The realme GT 5G is available at INR 37,999/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores.

realme X7 Max

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the Realme X7 Max 5G can power graphics-intensive games. The Dimensity 1200 SoC also promises some extra performance during games with its support for MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology. Additionally for gaming, the phone also pairs the chipset with some other high-end features and specs -- including a 50W SuperDart charge supporting a 4,500mAh battery.

Bringing gaming experiences to life on the phone is a 6.43-inch super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate to improve the touch response rate while playing games.

realme X7 Max is available at INR 26,999/- on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216x1440 pixels) resolution AMOLED curved display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 888 processor and is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, enabling users to have a lag-free experience.

OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T support enabling the device for quick charging capability for a flawless gaming experience. The Warp Charge claims to charge the handset with 50 fast wireless charging support.

OnePlus 9 Pro is available at INR 64,999/-on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G

The 5G smartphone from Xiaomi- Mi 11 Lite NE 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and is combined with an octa-core processor, Adreno 642L GPU, and 6 gigs of RAM, enabling gaming. The handset supports a 90Hz refresh rate with its 6.55-inch display and a 4,250mAh battery for a flawless and great gameplay experience. Furthermore, the handset can charge 50% smartphone with the 33W fast charging in 20 minutes, claims Xiaomi.

The phone also boasts camera capabilities like a 64MP main rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and 5MP telemacro camera. In the front, the handset features a 20MP front shooter too. Indeed, a handset with powerful specs for flawless user experience and gameplay.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at INR 28,999/-on the realme official website, Flipkart and offline stores.