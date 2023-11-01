Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 free video calling apps supportive in the UAE

As the festive season is around the corner, it's all about making calls talking to your dear ones and greeting them. But it becomes a trouble when it comes to making calls to your relatives and friends who are based in the UAE, as WhatsApp voice and video calls are not supported in that region. So what should we do?

In this article, we are willing to inform you about some of the applications, which may help you solve the trouble of video and voice calling in that region. There are some apps which are operational in the UAE and are considered Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, The apps are regulated by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and are safe to download and use for getting in touch with your dear ones.

Here is a list of 5 VoIP applications that could be downloaded in India to have a smooth calling experience in UAE.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is one such application which is approved and comes under the regulation of the TDRA. The app provides free video conferencing options for the users- all they have to do is own a Microsoft account.

Any Microsoft Teams app owner can enjoy 60 minutes of video calling experience, where up to 100 users can participate in a single call with the help of the same link. The app is supportive on Apple and Android devices.

Skype for Business

One of the oldest and the most commonly used applications worldwide, Skype for Business is an offering from Microsoft itself (before Microsoft Teams). The app was earlier supported on laptops for video calls, but now the platform has been upgraded to Microsoft Teams. Now, you will have to have a Microsoft account to use the application.

Zoom

Zoom Meetings is a platform which is being used by many people across for globe. An audio and video conferencing platform enables you to initiate video meetings by sharing meeting links. Also, people can easily share the screen and one can also use whiteboard to write online and live in the call. In the free version, when registered- the user can host a meeting for up to 40 minutes and almost 100 participants can easily participate in the meeting from the UAE.

BOTIM

This is personally my favourite video call application which is approved by TDRA. The BOTIM app allows the user to make audio or video calls to the contacts saved on their device. The app is available on both- Apple and Android devices and is free to use.

The platform comes with data privacy and security practices which may vary based on your use, region and age. The developers keep pushing updates for the platform to match the security patches and future needs.

Comera - Video Calls & Chat

Comera is a free messaging application which enables the user to talk via one-to-one chats, video calling and voice calling. Supported in the UAE, people can make calls and chat by connecting over Wi-Fi and mobile data. It also enables the users to connect through group chats and further lets you share documents, locations, photos, videos and more.

