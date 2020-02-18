Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a price cut in India: Here's how much it costs now

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a price cut in India.

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone was launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 14,999. The key highlights of the smartphone include a gaming-focused processor and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. The smartphone has now received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 on the base variant. From the new price to the specifications of the smartphone, here's everything you need to know.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Price, Availability

Redmi Note 8 Pro has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. This means the base variant, which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 is now selling for Rs. 13,999. The prices of the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants remain the same at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively. Currently, the smartphone is available in four colour variants, including, Halo White, Gamma Green, Shadow Black and Electric Blue. The new price will be reflected in Mi.com, retail stores as well as Flipkart. As of now, the price has not been updated on Flipkart, which means you will need to buy it from Mi.com if you are in a hurry.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with fullHD+ resolution. The smartphone packs in up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The handset runs on Google's Android 10 operating system with MIUI 11 layered on top of it. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of the optics, the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel ultra-macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.