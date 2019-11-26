Xiaomi Redmi K30 with 5G support launching on December 10: What to expect

Image Source : WEIBO Redmi K30 series is expected to come with 5G support.

After a fair share of leaks and rumours, the Redmi K30 series is all set to arrive on December 10. The smartphones will officially launch in China and they will be the first set of Redmi devices to feature 5G connectivity. The company is expected to launch the Redmi K30 and K30 Pro. However, some leaks suggest that the Pro variant will go on sale later.

Lu Weibing, General Manager, Redmi China, posted on Weibo about the launch of the two new devices. According to the post, the company aims to be positioned as a 5G pioneer in 2020. Redmi K30 will also bring support for standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G networks.

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun had also said in a previous post that the company has big plans for 5G. Xiaomi aims to bring at least 10 5G ready smartphones in 2020. Since the company is popular even outside of China, it makes sense for the company to invest in the 5G future already.

Given that the Redmi K20 series came to India just one month after their China launch, we can expect the Redmi K30 series to arrive in the country in the early Q1, 2020.

Redmi K30 Pro is expected to come with a high refresh rate 120Hz display along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the device is also expected to sport a 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor at the back. It will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor whereas the Redmi K30 will get a Snapdragon 700 series chipset.