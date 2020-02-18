Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual first sale in India at 12 pm today: Price, offers, features and more

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual competes against Realme C3

Xiaomi recently launched its another affordable smartphone -- the Redmi 8A Dual -- in India. The smartphone, which is a direct competitor of the Realme C3, will now be up for grabs starting today in the country. Here are all the details you need to know of if you are planning to buy Xiaomi's second 'Desh Ka Dumdaar' smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Availability, Price, Offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual will go on sale for the first time in India today. The sale will take place at 12 pm via the online portal Amazon India as well as Xiaomi's Indian website. The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage model.

As for the offers, the smartphone can be purchased at no-cost EMI from Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is a successor of the Redmi 8A, which launched last year. While the Redmi 8A and the Redmi 8A Dual share most of the specifications, the latter has dual rear cameras.

The smartphone comes with a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and comes in two RAM/ROM variants: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB.

On the camera front, the Redmi 8A Dual has a dual-camera setup at the back, rated at 13MP and 2MP. The one at the front stands at 8MP. Additionally, it supports AI portrait mode and AI-based camera features.

The smartphone is backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 out-of-the-box based on Android 9.0 Pie. With a Aura X Grip design, the smartphone sports USB-Type C port, VoWiFi calling, and P2i coating for splash resistance.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual comes in three colour options, namely, Midnight Grey, Sea Blue and Sky White.

Latest technology reviews, news and more