Xiaomi's Mi Community among 59 Chinese apps banned, company disables website, app with notice

The tensions between India and China have been growing lately. In order to attack back, India launched a digital airstrike by announcing a ban on 59 apps on both Android and iOS platforms. One of these apps was Xiaomi’s Mi Community app. Now, following the government’s orders, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has disabled the website and app in India.

The app and website were used by Xiaomi users to keep a track on the whole community. The community of Xiaomi users not only discussed about their Redmi or Mi devices but also helped each other in finding solutions to various problems within the MIUI.

Xiaomi has now officially disabled the Mi Community app as well as the website here in India. The app is no longer available on the Google Play Store. As for the website, the URL is now unreachable. However, a report by GizmoChina claims that the Mi Community website directs users to a page that displays a notice with Xiaomi’s official statement. You can have a look at the notice below:

As mentioned in the statement, Xiaomi says, “Mi Community adheres to the most stringent data privacy and security requirements under Indian law. The privacy and security of our Mi Fans is of utmost importance to us.”

The notice further suggests that the app and website are disabled in India only temporarily. The company is awaiting further instructions from the Indian government. If they get a green light on this, they might enable the app and website again.

