Xiaomi Mi A3 starts receiving Android 10 update: How to download, change log and more

Xiaomi Mi A3 starts receiving Android 10 update.

Xiaomi started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Mi A3 last month. Due to some issues and bugs faced by the users who installed it, the company had to stop the rollout. Now, the company has finally fixed all the problems and have pushed out the update to the masses.

Xiaomi Mi A3 is a part of Google's Android One program, which means it should have been one of the first devices to receive the Android 10 update. However, that did not happen due to the problems on the OEM side. Now, the 1.3GB update is out and any Mi A3 user can download and start using it.

Being a major update, it brings all the Android 10 goodness including a system-wide dark theme and the fully gesture-based navigation. Apart from that, the Android 10 update also brings more protection to your privacy and also manages to increase the battery life of the smartphone with the help of more granular control over location permissions.

This is the third time Xiaomi is rolling out the update for the Mi A1 as previous rollouts had some issues. Xiaomi Mi A3 users started reporting issues with the fingerprint reader, mismatches in the UI and the camera app crashing. Some users even reported boot loops on their Mi A3 devices after updating to Android 10 via the official OTA.

So far, there have been no complaints about the latest release and you can download it on your smartphone. In order to check for the availability of the update, one can head over to Settings > System > System update and hit "Check for updates". Once the update is available, just tap on "Download and Install" and restart the device to complete the installation.