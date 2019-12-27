Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro could have 66W fast charging, to fully-charge in 35 mins

Xiaomi Mi 9

Chinese company Xiaomi is soon expected to launch new smartphones in its Mi series called the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. Prior to the official launch, we have a bunch of rumours and the most recent one hints at the fast charging capabilities of the elder sibling out of the two.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with 66W fast charging

If a post on Weibo is to be believed, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is expected to come with 66W fast charging tech. The fast charging tech will ensure the smartphone charges fully in just 35 mins.

As a reminder, a couple of months ago Xiaomi showcased its 100W super charge turbo technology, which was claimed to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. However, the tech is yet to be made officially available.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specs, features

While concrete details regarding the Mi 10 series are unavailable, it is suggested that the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are confirmed to arrive with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Both smartphones could come with an AMOLED display with either a notch or a punch-hole. Additionally, the smartphones are likely to feature under-the-display camera tech.

Just to clear the air, the information mentioned above is a rumour and we can’t rely on it until something official pops up. So, stay tuned for more details.

