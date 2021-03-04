Women's Day 2021: Best tech gifting ideas

LG Tone Free TWS earphones

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. The day presents us all with an opportunity to express gratitude towards the women in our lives. We can appreciate their love and support by performing nice gestures or getting them gifts that they might need.

However, if you are not very sure about what to gift to your sister, mother or wife this time around, here are some tech gift ideas for you:

LG Tone Free FN7 TWS

From Zoom meetings to binging content on Netflix, we need a pair of good earphones. With the technology going forward, we all are in need of truly wireless ones. LG has recently launched the LG Tone Free FN7 TWS earphones in India. The earphones are available at a price of Rs. 19,990.

In order to offer a great experience, these earphones come with Prestigious British Meridian Sound with ANC, Triple Microphones in Each Earbud and IPX4 Water Resistance. They also come with UVnano technology that makes these earphones 99.9% bacteria free every time you use them.

Asus ZenBook Flip S

Equipped with a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display, the Asus ZenBook Flip S delivers bright enhanced visuals with ultra-vivid Pantone Validated color accuracy. Its immersive slim-bezel design offers a superb all-rounder combination for both work and play.

It packs the performance of Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics that make even the most demanding tasks seamless. Weighing a little over 1 kg and merely 13.9 mm thin, the all-new ZenBook Flip S is the perfect take-anywhere laptop for on-the-go productivity and creativity. Priced at Rs. 1,49,990, ZenBook Flip S (UX371) is available via online and offline platforms such as Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and Croma.

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple has launched four new iPhone modes this time around giving users more options. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models are geared towards people who are into photography and videography. The iPhone 12 is an iPhone made for the masses whereas the iPhone 12 Mini is for those who miss the old iPhone 5S or iPhone 4 era. The iPhone 12 series starts at Rs. 69,900.

Molekule Air Mini

Molekule Air Mini is an Air purifier with PECO filtration technology for allergens, pollutants, viruses, bacteria and it can mould in rooms up to 23m2. It offers a Whisper quiet experience and supports 360-degree intake in order to make air purification more efficient. The product is available in India via Amazon for a price of Rs. 31,999.

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band is smart activity tracker that keeps up with your active lifestyle. The Band comes with an active design and dynamic colours that makes it feel more the just a fitness tracker. It comes with a vibrant 1.1-inch AMOLED colour display. It has been recently launched for a price of Rs. 2,499.

