WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook start working again after short outage: Here's what happened

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook users rejoice as apps start working again on Android, iOS as well as PC. Here's what happened.

New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2021 23:52 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook start working again after short outage. 

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have started working again on Android, iOS and the web. The applications faced a short outage and they seem to have recovered now as people have regained access to them. While the company has not rolled out an official statement, it looks like there was a major issue at Facebook's servers as all Facebook services stopped working altogether. 

Many users reported complaints on the popular website, DownDetector as they started facing issues. The users also took it to Twitter to check that if other people are also facing the same issue or not. 

According to the website DownDetector, the reports about the outage started to surge at around 10:50PM IST and they reached their peak at around 11PM. Services started to restore after 11:30 PM IST. 

