Vodafone Idea announces Rs. 251 prepaid data pack: Validity, offers and more

Image Source : FILE New Vodafone Idea prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new prepaid plan -- the Rs. 251 prepaid plan -- for users in India. The new prepaid plan is an add-on data pack for users to more internet 4G data. Read on to know more about the new prepaid plan by the popular telecom operator.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 prepaid plan: All you need to know

The new Rs. 251 prepaid plan provides users with 50GB of 4G, 3G, and 2G data and comes with a validity of 28 days. The new plan is a data pack that only offers data to users. Thus, users will have to use another Vodafone Idea prepaid plan of their choice in addition to this for calling, SMS, and other benefits. Additionally, the new prepaid plan is available in select circles and is available for users to recharge their phone numbers via the Vodafone. Idea website and the apps.

For those who don't know, the new Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 data pack is similar to the Rs. 251 add-ons plans available for both the Jio and Airtel users. Both the plans by Jio and Airtel provide the same 50GB of data as the Vodafone plan, except the validity of the Airtel is as per a user's existing pack's validity. The Jio Rs. 251 plan has the same validity of 30 days as the Vodafone pack.

To recall, Vodafone recently increased the data benefit of the Rs. 98 prepaid plan from 6GB to 12GB. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, the telecom operator collaborated with Paytm for features phone users to recharge their mobile numbers via UPI.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage