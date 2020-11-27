Vivo V20 Pro launching on December 2 in India: Expected price, features, specifications

Image Source : VIVO Vivo V20 Pro launching in India

Vivo is all set to launch a new member in its V20 series -- the Vivo V20 Pro -- in India. The company has confirmed that the 5G phone will launch via an offline launch event scheduled for December 2 in the country. Read on to know more about the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Vivo has started sending out media invites for the same, finally confirming the official launch event. To recall, the phone was previously rumoured to go on sale in early December.

The Vivo V20 Pro, which was launched globally in September, is a mid-range smartphone and is expected to be the same in India as the global variant. For those who have forgotten, the V20 Pro comes with 5G support and a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable via a memory card.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor) and dual front cameras (44MP, 8MP), becoming the highlight of the smartphone. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Additionally, the phone gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is confirmed to be made available via Amazon India. The Vivo V20 Pro pricing remains unknown. However, it is likely to be priced below Rs. 30,000.

