Vi becomes fastest mobile network in India; Jio leads India in terms of 4G availability

Image Source : OOKLA 4G speeds in India in Q3 2020

India has shown growth in 4G network as the country has become the second in terms of 4G speeds in South Asia during Q3 2020. As per a report by network analyst firm Ookla, Vi, which was previously Vodafone Idea, has become the fastest mobile network in India. Read on to know more about the mobile network landscape in India in Quarter 3.

Vi is the fastest mobile network in India

The report suggests that Vi has the download speeds of 13.74 Mbps and the upload speeds of 6.19 Mbps to get the first position. The second position is acquired by Airtel with download speeds of 13.58 Mbps and upload speeds of 4.15 Mbps. The third position is taken by Jio with download speeds of 9.71 Mbps and upload speeds of 3.41 Mbps.

While Jio lacks in terms of download/uploads speeds, it was the flagbearer of 4G availability in India as the country leads in the department with 93.7%. It is followed by Bangladesh with 78.6% and Pakistan with 72.9%. The 4g availability is without a doubt topped by Jio (99.7%), Airtel (98.7%), and Vi (91.1%).

As for India coming second in 4G speeds, it is surpassed by Pakistan with 51.3% faster downloads speeds. Bangladesh is placed in the third position. The positioning is similar in the case of mobile speeds: Pakistan in the first position with 39.7% faster mobile download speed than India., India in the second position, and Bangladesh in the third spot.

Additionally, the report also talks about mobile network speeds within India which vary for different places. 15 most populous cities were tested in Q3 for their download speeds via mobile networks and Hyderabad had the fastest download speeds of 14.35. It was followed by Mumbai (13.55), Vishakhapatnam (13.40), Chennai (13.27), Kolkata (13.08), Delhi (13.04), Indore (12.67), Surat (12.45), Bengaluru (12.11), Jaipur (12.06), Ahmedabad (11.81), Pune (10.93), Nagpur (10.44), Kanpur (9.45), and Lucknow in the last position with 8.67 download speeds.

