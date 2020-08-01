TikTok might soon become a part of Microsoft as Trump might force ByteDance to sell it

Image Source : FLICKR TikTok under scrutiny

After facing a backlash in India and finally getting banned, TikTok is now under the radar of the US Government due to the same security issues. Donald Trump seems to be after the popular short video-sharing app to an extent that he might force the TikTok-owner ByteDance to sell the app to a US company. Read on to know more about the possible major change that might take place.

TikTok to be acquired by another firm

TikTok might be acquired by an US-based company, thus, detaching itself from the Chinese company ByteDance, as per a report by Bloomberg. This could act as an alternative to banning to TikTok in the US, which has been in talks for a while now.

It is suggested that Microsoft is a potential buyer who might take over TikTok as the company 'is in talks' to buy TikTok. The buzz comes in from a tweet by Fox reporter Charles Gasparino. The step would lead to a separation of TikTok from Chinese owners, and in turn, from the Chinese Government. However, we don't know other details regarding this.

CONFIRMED; sources say @Microsoft in talks to buy https://t.co/1q4Y8HRbjG — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) July 31, 2020

For those who don't know, the US has been eying to ban TikTok, the app that cites national security concerns. Recently, Trump even suggested that the government is looking at banning the app and will ban the app soon. The app is under the national security review and is expected to be banned along with other Chinese apps that can also pose a threat to the users in the US.

The video-sharing app has been accused of sharing user data with China but the ByteDance-owned app has always denied the accusations and made a point that it is independent of its China-based parent company.

The move comes in after TikTok was recently banned in India. The app was included in the list of 59 Chinese apps that hindered users' privacy and security in the country. The other apps include CamScanner, UC Browser, Beauty Plus, and more. Following this, 47 more apps got banned and around 275 apps (including PUBG Mobile) are being watched and a ban on them might be levied.

