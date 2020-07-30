TikTok might soon be banned in the US as Donald Trump is 'looking at it'

Image Source : PIXABAY TikTok ban in the US to happen soon

TikTok is facing a lot of scrutiny and it is safe to say that times are tough for the ByteDance-owned short video-sharing app. We have been hearing rumours that it could get banned in the US and now an official word from Donald Trump further confirms US' plans on the same. Read on to know more about this.

It is suggested that the US is considering a ban on the Chines app TikTok that could happen soon. The US President Donald Trump told the media that they are looking at banning the app and 'thinking about making a decision' soon. This came before tech giants such as Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon testified before the House judiciary committee due to antitrust issues.

The US Government is putting TikTok under the national security review. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would advise Trump accordingly, following which the fate of the (in)famous app will be decided. To recall, in July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted at the possible ban on the TikTok app and more Chinese apps due to security issues.

TikTok has been accused of keeping an eye on users' personal and private data and is also accused of sharing the same with the Chinese Government. Although, TikTok has denied these allegations and suggested that it doesn't share any user data with China. Following all the negative limelight it has been getting, TikTok even planned to detach itself from China.

For those who don't know, TikTok was recently banned in India due to the same security issues it has been surrounded with for a while now. The app was banned along with 58 other Chinese apps such as UC Browser, CamScanner, Beauty Plus, and more as they harmed the privacy of the users. This led to several Indian apps becoming popular as TikTok alternatives.

