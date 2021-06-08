Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung smart healthcare centre to help govt hospitals fight Covid.

To help fight Covid-19 with better equipment and resources, Samsung India on Friday announced new Smart Healthcare centres at government hospitals across the country as part of its citizenship initiative.

Samsung Smart Healthcare centres are equipped with modern Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines made by Samsung.

"Samsung Smart Healthcare programme supports the government's efforts to benefit communities with limited access to quality healthcare," Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"With these new centres, we now have our healthcare equipment in 142 government hospitals across India. We salute the Covid warriors who have been working tirelessly over the last year to help people," he added.

The new hospitals where the centres are located are in cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Indore, Keylong, Akola, Jamnagar, Shimla and Palakkad, among others.

This addition takes the number of hospitals in the country covered under this citizenship programme to 142. In the last year alone, Samsung ramped up the programme to add 56 new Samsung Smart Healthcare centres in hospitals across 19 states, contributing to Covid-19 management.

This included 15 Smart Healthcare centres in the last two months. The company's innovative Digital X-ray machines are being utilised for faster Covid-19 diagnosis at these government hospitals, the company said.

Feedback from hospitals indicate that these Digital X-ray machines, which are portable, are extensively being used for in-room diagnosis of patients, it added.

The Digital X-ray machines have also helped government hospitals improve efficiency and increase diagnostic capacities, as the output from these machines can be monitored by doctors directly on a computer screen, doing away with physical X-ray films.