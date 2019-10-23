Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
Samsung Galaxy A80 gets Rs 8,000 price cut for the Indian market

Samsung has slashed the price for its Galaxy A80 device just a few days ahead of Diwali.

New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 15:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy A80 price cut

Samsung Galaxy A80 smartphone has received a special price cut for the Indian market. The phone which was launched in April this year has received this price cut just a few days ahead of Diwali, the changed prices have been reflected on e-commerce sites including Amazon and Flipkart. The latest price cut will be soon available on various offline stores as well. The phone received a price cut of Rs 8000 over the earlier price of Rs 47,990 and will now be available for Rs 39,990.

The top-end phone of Samsung's A series of smartphones, the A 80 has a special highlight of having a rotating camera. The phone's camera setup has a rotating mechanism that allows the rear camera to be used as a selfies camera by rotating to the front.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

Talking about the specifications of the phone, the Samsung Galaxy A80 comes loaded with an Octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It runs on One UI based on Android 9 Pie. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Super Infinity Display Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 1080x2400 pixels. The display is stretched in 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also gets Dolby Atmos support for a better sound experience.

In terms of camera, the A80 has a rotating camera with a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide lens and 3D depth camera. The device's camera setup is also assisted by an IR sensor. The device comes packed with a 3700 mAH battery and a 25W USB C charger.

