Redesigned MacBooks in 2021 to include both Apple Silicon, Intel models: Report

The redesigned MacBooks coming in the second half of 2021 will reportedly include models with both Apple Silicon chips and Intel processors. Apple leaker L0vetodream simply said that the MacBook redesigns will not be only for Apple Silicon models, implying that the redesigns will also come to new Intel-based MacBooks, reports MacRumors.

This comes after noted TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released his predictions for the possible launch timeline of the redesigned Macbook range with the new Apple Silicon in the second half of 2021.

At WWDC20 developer conference, Apple announced its intentions to reduce its reliance on Intel chips for its Mac line-up. The company said it would take about two years for the entire Mac line-up to transition to the new Apple Silicon chips.

Apple recently released its first Apple Silicon Macs, which include the MacBook Air and lower-end configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Air and Mac mini.

Kuo previously reported Apple's redesigning plans are for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. He has also indicated the arrival of refreshed Mac desktops.