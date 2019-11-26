Realme X2 Pro first sale in India today at 12 noon: Price, launch offers and more

Realme X2 Pro Masters Edition is not available in today's sale.

Realme India has just launched its first flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled for today at 12 noon. The key highlights of the smartphone include the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, 90Hz Super AMOLED display and much more. Here’s how you can grab the smartphone today.

Realme X2 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. As for the high-end 12GB+256GB variant, it will be available with a price tag of Rs. 33,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants, Lunar White and Neptune Blue. There is also a Masters Edition that comes in Red Brick and Concrete variants for a price of Rs. 34,999.

The all-new Realme flagship will be available via Flipkart and Realme’s online store. The sale will start at 12 noon today and will go on until 11:59pm, November 27.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The flagship smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The device runs on Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system layered with Color OS 6.1 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports company’s 50W SuperVOOC fast charge technology.