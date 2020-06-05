Realme Watch now up for grabs in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme Watch in Black

Realme recently announced its first smartwatch -- the Realme Watch -- in India along with the Realme TV and the Realme Buds Air Neo. After the truly wireless earbuds and the smart TV went on sale, the Realme smartwatch is now up for grabs in the country today. Read on to know all about the Realme Watch if you intend to buy it.

Realme Watch Availability, Price, Offers

The Chinese company's smartwatch is available to buy in India via e-commerce site Flipkart and Realme.in. The Realme Watch comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and competes with the likes of the recently-launched Huami Amazfit Bip S launched in India.

The smartwatch can be purchased by availing a couple of offers such as a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, a 10% discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and the option of no-cost EMI.

Realme Watch Features, Specifications

The Realme Watch comes with a 1.4-inch Large Color Touchscreen display and with 320 x 320 screen resolution. It supports customised watch faces and some strap colour to choose from, namely, black, blue, orange, and green. It comes with a battery of 160mAh and supports Android 5.0 and above.

It comes equipped with a 24x7 health assistant for real-time heart rate monitoring and blood-oxygen-level monitoring. It supports 14 sports modes such as football, basketball, table tennis, bike, spinning, elliptical, yoga, cricket, running, walking, treadmill, badminton, aerobic capacity, and fitness. It supports smart notifications from various apps, can control other smart Realme products, has music and camera controls, and can be controlled via the Realme Link app.

Additionally, it comes with IP68 water resistance and supports features such as sleep monitor, meditation, water reminder, smartphone unlock, idle alert, low battery reminder, weather forecast, find your phone, and more.

