Qualcomm to join hands with Asus for its first-ever gaming smartphone: Know details

Image Source : ASUS Asus' current ROG Phone 3 gaming phone

Qualcomm will soon host an online event in December and launch its high-end processor for this year -- the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 mobile platform. However, that's not the only announcement we might witness in December; we may also get to meet the chipmaker's first-ever gaming smartphone. Read on to know more what's brewing in Qualcomm land.

Qualcomm to launch its gaming phone

Qualcomm is expected to join hands with Taiwanese company Asus to introduce its first-ever gaming smartphone by the end of this year, which means it could arrive in December. However, details regarding the alleged Qualcomm gaming phone are scarce, as per a report by DigiTimes.

For those who don't know, Qualcomm currently makes reference design boards to mainly test its chipsets. While it could give the company some advantage in exploring the smartphone world, Asus' help would still be needed as already develops gaming smartphones under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series. While Asus will take care of the hardware part, Qualcomm can focus on the 'industry design.'

With Qualcomm and Asus collaborating for the former's gaming phone, we can expect it to get a high refresh rate, improved cooling system, a big battery, and a number of gaming-centric features, much like Asus' gaming phones boast. The phone could also be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875 processor, making it a high-end smartphone.

As for the forthcoming Qualcomm chipset, it could be based on a 5nm process tech and is expected to be the first to use the new Cortex-X1 core. Qualcomm could also announce the Snapdragon 775G mobile platform, a successor to the Snapdragon 765G processor alongside.

The news seems to be in relation to the Nvidia-ARM deal. Since Nvidia will make its own GPUs and ditch the Mali ones after its ARM acquisition is complete, it will help Qualcomm promote its Adreno GPUs or possibly a new GPU series.

