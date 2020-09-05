PUBG Mobile banned in India: Here’s how you can still play PUBG

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile is banned in India but its console and PC versions are still alive.

PUBG Mobile was a part of the 118 Chinese apps that were banned in India recently. Alongside the popular game, its light-weight version, PUBG Mobile Lite was also banned in the country. Soon after the ban, the two apps along with other 116 Chinese apps vanished from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Reading the title of this article must have made you think that there might be a workaround to still play PUBG Mobile in India. However, that is not the case. The app has been completely banned. So, even if you have the app already installed on your phone you will not be able to connect to the servers once the ban has been completely put in place.

PUBG on PC, PS4, Xbox

If you have been a fan of the battle royale game and do not want to switch to another game, you might have to switch devices in order to keep playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

PUBG is still available on PC, PS4 as well as Xbox. This is because the game was initially introduced for Windows PCs by PUBG Corporation, which is owned by BlueHole, located in Korea. The same firm is responsible for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

When it comes to the mobile version of the game, the Korea-based company was approached by China’s Tencent Games to license out the game. Then, the Chinese company launched the game for both Android and iOS platforms.

Given the connections of PUBG Mobile with China, the Indian government had to ban it over security and privacy concerns. However, if you are a fan of the game, you can still play it on a PC or a console. Do note that the change of device and the difference of mechanics will make you feel like a noob at start. But once you get the hang of it, you should be able to play with extreme confidence.

