PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update with 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode released

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update brings the new 4v4 battle mode with more in-game additions. The game has had more than 400 million downloads and almost 50 million daily active users.

New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 18:56 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/PUBGMOBILE

PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 update had the gaming fans attention for a while that brings the new 4v4 battle mode for a fast-paced firefight with more in-game additions. It challenges the players to work collectively to communicate and think quickly for earning the chicken dinner that is available in both First-Person Perspective (FPP) and Third-Person Perspective (TPP). The new deathmatch mode comes with a timed respawn wherein the team's race for earning the most kills.

According to Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation, the game has had more than 400 million downloads and almost 50 million daily active users outside China.

The new update also adds Godzilla: Kings of the Monster Theme along with other multiple thematic events and rewards, along with Third-Party Anti-Cheat System, Vikendi Footprints and more.

The update has started rolling out for both iOS and Android users. The game also includes some inventory improvements in which players can Now Combine items in batches and equipped items will be displayed on top. The duplicated new items won't be indicated by a red dot and the “new” tag. Other tabs like Backpack and Helmet have been moved to the Customization tab.

