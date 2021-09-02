Follow us on Image Source : OYO OYO 360 allows owners to register homes, hotels in less than 30mins.

OYO has announced the launch of OYO 360, which is a self-onboarding tool that will allow small hotel, home-owners and the ex-OYO patrons who have been impacted by COVID-19 to boost their revenues and increase profits digitally. OYO 360 promises to play a critical role in the organic growth of the business, including newer self-sign ups and growing the supply infrastructure via technology.

With OYO 360, the company will fast-track onboarding in 30 minutes against a typical 15-days process. This is a significant initiative under the tech and product roadmap for the patrons to boost their success and growth on the one hand and create a mechanism for ease of convenience and transparency.

OYO 360 provides a simple two-click platform to enrol patrons on its platform. OYO's data suggests that over 70% of hotel and home-owners who join OYO have never sold online. Based on internal data, OYO patrons witness 80% demand digitally on an average globally vs only 10-20% before joining the platform. The initial performance showcases that the first 100 OYO patrons who have joined via OYO 360 are witnessing 95% online bookings which is supporting their revenue lift.

COVID-19 has deeply impacted small hotel businesses significantly. OYO 360 will simplify the patron onboarding process by enhancing the user experience to become fully digital and seamless. Patrons can log in simply with their phone number or using social media accounts to initiate their property onboarding process. This tool would require basic details on the hotel, room number, amenities, and imagery.

The tool uses AI capabilities in photo upload to auto check for image quality, reject images with objectionable content and auto categorize images by detecting the elements in the images.

If the property is already listed on any of the OTAs, all this information is auto-filled. With a simple review, in a single click - the property will be live in just 30 minutes across all platforms.