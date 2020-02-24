Monday, February 24, 2020
     
OnePlus to launch flagship 8 series both online and offline

OnePlus 8 series will be announced both online as well as offline. Read on to know more

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2020 17:50 IST
OnePlus 8

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday refuted reports that it has cancelled an offline event to showcase its upcoming OnePlus 8 flagship series owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

News portal GizmoChina last week quoted OnePlus CEO Pete Lau as stating on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo that due to coronavirus outbreak, the company will not be able to host an offline launch event and unveil the upcoming OnePlus 8 series only through an online live stream event.

A company spokesperson told IANS that the report is inaccurate.

"Reports of cancelling on offline launch event due to coronavirus are false. OnePlus has a history of hosting online and offline events, globally," said the spokesperson.

The upcoming lineup is expected to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro as well as OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones and the even is likely to be organised in late March or April.

A OnePlus 8 Pro prototype was recently spotted, hinting at a dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.

