Microsoft relaunches its Bing search engine, Edge browser

Microsoft has revamped the Bing search and Edge Browser

Microsoft has relaunched Bing as "the search engine for business" and an overhauled Edge browser. According to the tech giant, 60 percent of the time people spend on the PC is within the web browser, and it has become the primary way they work, learn and play.

"The Internet has become an everyday utility, that we reach for automatically without thinking, yet two decades after its introduction, we are bumping into challenges and obstacles that raise questions for us," Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, and Devices, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The company said it is uniting the Internet with users' intranet with Microsoft Search in Bing so that they can increasingly access more of your important data in a single browse and search experience.

We rethought Microsoft Edge from the engine to the UI to bring you a better experience. Get the Beta to try out the future of Edge.

"We will provide you powerful default privacy protection, while still allowing you to benefit from web personalisation. And we will enable you to move from great web research directly into Microsoft Office applications to enable you to be more productive," Mehdi added.

Microsoft has also introduced a new update of its Office app for Android and iOS devices. The new update has merged the different apps and has come with a single app that will host Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint.

(With IANS inputs)