Image Source : REDMI Mi Fan Festival kicks off with offers, discounts on smartphones, Smart TVs.

Mi India today announced the start of its annual Mi Fan Festival (MFF), where they will be offering discounts and offers on a wide range of products. MFF will commence across Mi Homes starting today with the online festival going live on mi.com starting April 8.

During the 6-day special sale on Mi.com, consumers will be able to buy products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power etc. at an unbelievable price of Rs. 1. Launched at a starting price of Rs. 35,999, Mi 10T Pro will be available at an additional discount of Rs. 13,000. Some of the other offers include up to Rs. 13,000 discounts on popular products such as Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Redmi Note 9, among others. Mi fans can also create a bundle of 3 products across categories at the price of one with an additional discount.

Mi Homes will run a special sale for over 40 days across 19 cities. All customers purchasing products from Mi Homes will get a gift voucher worth over Rs. 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, among others. To make it more exciting, one lucky Mi Home customer will get a chance to win 100 percent cashback on his or her entire bill throughout the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India said, “At Mi India, we have always put Mi Fans and consumers at the core of everything we do. Mi Fan Festival is an iconic representation of our Mi Fan culture. This year marks the 7th year of Mi Fan Festival celebrations in India & what makes it more exciting is that this year, it is coinciding with the 4th year anniversary of our flagship showrooms in India - Mi Homes.”

He further added, “As we look back to reminisce, we started our Mi Home journey in 2017 with the intent of providing the best in class retail experience for our Mi Fans. Over the last 4 years, we have strived to bring that concept to reality. Today, we are happy to share that Mi Homes are recognised as Best Premium Exclusive Stores by UNOMER, a leading market research firm. With 75+ Mi Homes spread across 19 cities, these showrooms make for a unique space wherein Mi Fans can engage, experience, experiment with our products.”

Commenting on the 7th edition of MFF in India, Raghu Reddy, CBO, Mi India said, “With the 7th edition of Mi Fan Festival, our excitement has grown seven-fold with all the offers we have in store for our fans. Every year during MFF we celebrate with Mi Fans, users, and partners around the world to express our gratitude for their support -- which is one of our key drivers to continue exploring and innovating. We are thrilled to extend exciting offers to our Mi Fans this year as well. From discounts worth INR 13,000, to INR 1 flash sale, consumers can purchase their favourite products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, smart home products, etc. We are hopeful that our fans would be able to make the most of this sale and get a hold of their favourite gadgets.”