Image Source : PIXABAY Landline users need to prefix '0' to call mobile phones starting Jan.

Telecom subscribers will have to prefix '0' as they call from a landline to any mobile number starting January 1, 2021. The decision has been taken up in order to ensure adequate numbering resources for fixed-line and mobile services. Telecom regulator TRAI had recommended the move in May this year.

A DoT's November 20 circular said that all the fixed-line subscribers should be provided with '0' dialling facility, STD dialling facility. All telecom service operators have been allowed time till January 1 to implement the directive.

DoT said that suitable announcements may be fed in the fixed-line switches to appraise the fixed-line subscribers about the requirement of dialling the prefix '0' for all fixed to mobile calls. This announcement should be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing '0'.

The regulator had, however, said that the introduction of dialling a prefix for a particular type of call is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number.