Indian CamScanner alternative Kaagaz Scanner gains 1M installs on Play Store in less than 2 months

The Chinese app ban in India led to the rise of many Indian apps to support the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and Kaagaz Scanner is one of those apps. The app acts as an Indian alternative to the now-banned CamScanner app and has recently achieved a milestone of one million downloads on the Google Play Store in less than 2 months. Read on to know more about the app.

Kaagaz Scanner: What is it?

The app is developed by IITians Gaurav Shrishrimal, Snehanshu Gandhi and Tamanjit Singh Bindra and made its entry on June 15. Apart from achieving a million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, the Kaagaz Scanner app also got a special mention from the Ministry of Education in the #AatmaNirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge. Additionally, the app has attracted some angel round findings too.

Kaagaz Scanner is an Indian document scanning app that can convert any image to PDF and can scan IDs, bills, books, assignments, official documents, handwritten notes, and more. It comes with several features such as four scanning modes (Black & White, Colour Scan, Grayscale & Original), page edges detection, the Batch mode for multiple document scanning, app lock for security, enhanced scan quality, and availability in Hindi.

It is a simple app and requires you to follow simple steps. Al you need to do is open the app, take or select the image you want to scan, adjust the edges, choose the desired filters, and your file gets scanned and can be sent via email, social media apps, or even messages.

Kaagaz Scanner: How to download?

The Kaagaz Scanner app is currently available for only Android users via the Google Play Store. However, the app is expected to get an iOS version soon. Here's how you can download it:

Head to the Google Play Store on your Android device

Search for Kaagaz Scanner in the search bar

Once it appears on the screen, tap on it and select the Install option to get it on your smartphone

