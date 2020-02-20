Jio WiFi calling support extends to these OnePlus phones: Is yours on the list?

Jio WiFi calling support extends to OnePlus devices.

Reliance Jio recently started rolling out the support for WiFi calling on select Android and iOS smartphones. Currently, only Airtel and Jio have introduced VoWiFi support in India. When the service was introduced, Jio had hundreds of devices on the list. Unfortunately, the list did not have even a single OnePlus smartphone. Now, the company has started rolling out WiFi calling support for select OnePlus handsets.

Jio has finally added support for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. If you have any of these smartphones in your pocket and you are on Jio's network, you will need to download the latest OxygenOS update to enable the support. The company has rolled out an OTA update, which means you will receive a notification when the update is available. Alternatively, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > System Updates.

Airtel, at the time of VoWiFi launch, supported six OnePlus smartphones including OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. However, even after months from launch, Jio has added support only for three of these devices.

Once you have updated your OnePlus smartphone, you can enable the Wi-Fi calling feature by heading over to Settings > Wi-Fi & Internet > SIM & network > SIM 1 or SIM 2 (depending on which one is Jio) and enable the Wi-Fi calling option.