Jio removes IUC charges, calls to Airtel, Vi to now be free: All you need to know

Jio to non-Jio calls now free.

Reliance Jio has already surprised its users ahead of the beginning of a new year. The telecom operator has removed Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. This means that the users will not only be able to enjoy free Jio to Jio calls but will also be able to enjoy free unlimited calls to other networks including Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

Jio users will be able to experience the free calling starting January 1, 2021. As of now, the Jio users are only enjoying free calls to fellow Jio users. Most prepaid and postpaid plans by Jio come with a calling minutes limit. Once the limit is exceeded, the user is either charged per minute or they need to get extra minutes through another recharge. This just brought an added inconvenience to the Jio users, while Airtel and Vi users enjoyed unlimited calls.

With this move, the telecom operator will now be able to take on Airtel and Vi in terms of calling. Notably, both Airtel and Vi offer unlimited free voice calls to other networks.

Reliance Jio, said in a press release, “as per directions of the Hon’ble Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1st January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls.”

The press release further stated, “Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network.”