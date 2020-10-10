Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on Oct 16.

Apple is all set to lift off the curtains from its iPhone 12 series during a digital event on October 13 and a new report claims that the pre-orders for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro may start from October 16 or October 17, with shipping from a week later on October 23 or October 24.

According to Chinese leaker Kang, iPhone 12 mini will open for pre-orders on November 6 or 7, and ship a week later on November 13 or November 14. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is likely to see pre-orders on November 13 or November 14, with shipping November 20 or November 21, reports MacRumors.

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

