iOS 14.0.1 introduced to fix default browser/email setting bug and more: Know details

Image Source : APPLE iOS 14 Features

Apple recently made its latest iOS 14 operating system available for all. A week later, the Cupertino tech major has now released an update called iOS 14.0.1 for some bug fixes. The major bg fix included in the update is about the default browser setting that changed users' browser/email settings when the phone restarted. Read on to know more about it.

iOS 14.0.1 released: What's new?

iOS 14 introduced a welcome feature that allows you to choose for a default browser or email app as per your choice. However, a bug changed the browser and mail apps to Apple's Safari browser and Mail app whenever an iPhone restarted. The new iOS 14.0.1 fixes this major issue and won't change the default browser/mail settings after an iPhone is restarted. This will now help you stay away from the hassle from changing the settings each time you reboot your iPhone.

The new update also solves the issue that prevented camera previews in the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. Other issues that have been fixed include the inability to connect the iPhone to Wi-Fi networks, the inability to send emails via certain mail providers, and the issue wherein images didn't appear in the News widget.

In addition to this, Apple has released the iPadOS 14.0.1 with similar fixes. iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 have started rolling out to users globally and will eventually reach out to all users. I checked my iPhone 11 Pro for the update and I have received it.

Image Source : INDIATV/VANSHIKA MALHOTRA iOS 14.0.1 update

As a reminder, iOS 14 brings in a couple of major features such as redesigned look, widgets on the home screen, App Library, App Clips, a new Translate app, ability to set default browser/email apps, new privacy settings, concise calling and Siri UI, improved Siri, and more features.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage