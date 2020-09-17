iOS 14 starts rolling out in India: How to download on your iPhone?

iOS 14 update

As announced by Apple, iOS 14, iPadOS 14 ( new versions of operating systems for iPhone and iPad) have now started rolling out for users globally, even in India. Both the iOS 14 and the iPadOS 14 bring in a number of new features for users. Read on to know how you can download it now.

How to download iOS 14 on your iPhone?

You need to follow a couple of simple, hassle-free steps to get iOS 14 on your iOS device. Here are the steps:

Head to the Settings app on your iPhone

Scroll down a bit and then tap on the 'General' option

Go for the 'Software Update' option

Once open, you will now see the new iOS 14 update notice with all the details such as the size of the update, features, and terms & conditions

Now, you need to select the 'Download and Install' option, follow the prompts, and you re good to go. If you have opted for 'Download iOS updates automatically,' then you will just have to install the new iOS 14 update

Once the Install option is tapped, your iPhone will restart and it will take a couple of minutes to complete the process

The aforementioned process is applicable for iPadOS 14 as well.

iOS 14 Features, Eligible devices

iOS 14 introduces a number of new features such as new look with home screen widgets and App Library, which is Apple's version of an app drawer. There is a new Translate app, new features for iMessage, improved privacy (presence of a recorder button when apps access the mic of your device and more), App Clips, picture-in-picture mode, improved Siri and Safari, concise calling UI, and loads more. These are the iOS 14 compatible devices:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (second generation)

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPod touch (seventh generation)

