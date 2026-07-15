Ram Temple donation theft was suppressed to protect trust's reputation, Tinnu Yadav key conspirator: Sources

Ayodhya:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of Ram Temple offerings in Ayodhya has reportedly finalised its report, with the findings expected to be submitted shortly. The SIT's deadline ends on Tuesday, and the report is likely to be filed once its conclusions and recommendations receive final approval.

According to sources, the report is expected to identify not only those directly responsible for the alleged Ram Temple donation theft but also officials whose negligence may have contributed to the incident.

What the SIT report is likely to reveal

Sources said the SIT has separately identified those accused of stealing Ram Temple offerings and those found to have been negligent in handling the matter.

The report reportedly concludes that the alleged theft was made possible because the prescribed procedures under the agreement between the Ram Temple Trust and the bank were not followed.

According to sources, the SIT has also mentioned that despite information about the alleged theft being available, no action was taken for a considerable period.

The report further states that there were attempts to suppress the matter in view of the damage it could cause to the Ram Temple Trust's reputation.

Questions raised over Tinnu Yadav's role

Sources also said the SIT has raised questions over what it described as excessive reliance on Tinnu Yadav.

According to the report, this overdependence became one of the factors that allowed the alleged irregularities to continue unchecked.

The SIT has also reportedly noted that a portion of the allegedly stolen money was recovered from Tinnu Yadav, along with other accused in the case.

The report is expected to be submitted after its findings and recommendations are formally finalised.

Earlier findings from investigation

According to sources, earlier questioning of the accused had suggested that the alleged thefts were carried out in an organised manner.

Investigators were told that roles were assigned in advance, including who would remove cash from the donation boxes and who would position themselves in front of CCTV cameras to obstruct the view.

Sources said CCTV footage reviewed during the probe appeared to support some of these claims, with certain accused allegedly seen concealing currency notes while handling the cash.

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