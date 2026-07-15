'Are you Muslim?': Indian man stabbed 15 times at US mall after revealing his religion

Utah:

A shopping trip at a mall in Utah turned into a violent incident after a kiosk employee was allegedly stabbed because of his religion. Police say the suspect specifically targeted the victim after asking whether he was Muslim.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen later told investigators that he deliberately chose the victim because he was Muslim and that he "intends to kill Muslims". He has been charged with attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct and is being held at the Salt Lake County jail.

Victim was allegedly targeted over religion

The attack took place on Monday at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City.

According to police, Larsen approached the kiosk employee, later identified by friends as Sohail, and began speaking with him before asking where he was from and about his religion.

Luna Nunez, who works at a nearby jewellery store, told ABC Salt Lake City that Larsen first asked Sohail where he was from.

"He [Larsen] asked, 'where are you from', and he told him, 'I'm from India, my name's Sohail,' Larsen said 'are you Muslim', and Sohail said yes, and he just began stabbing him."

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Utah Islamic Center Imam Shuaib Din said Larsen had also asked Sohail for a bottle of water. As Sohail turned to get it, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked him.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Nunez states that Sohail was stabbed 15 times. He has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in critical condition.

Bystanders intervene during attack

Before police officers arrived, several bystanders rushed to stop Larsen, tackled him and restrained him until authorities reached the scene.

Investigators said Larsen poses "a substantial danger to the public" because of his "violent actions... ideologies and pre-planned mass casualty events".

Police said Larsen was treated for injuries sustained while being restrained before he was taken into custody.

Friends condemn attack

Friends and colleagues described Sohail as a dedicated worker and the sole earning member of his family.

"I know he doesn't have insurance. He's the only man that is working in his family. He has two babies and a wife, and they are not working right now," Nunez told KSL.

His manager, Adnan Mohammed, condemned the attack.

"This is just crazy. Hate crime, there's no space for hate," he told Fox 13.

"Always smiling, laughing, working very hard. You know, I promoted him as a manager to operate everything... When you kill a human, you're not just killing one guy. You're killing a whole family."

In another interview with ABC Salt Lake City, Mohammed said, "I wish I was there to protect him. I would've given my life to protect him."

Recalling the attack, Nunez told ABC Salt Lake City, "I was throwing anything I could, shoes, a chair, anything. [Larsen] was stabbing him so vicious. I was scared for his life. I was just scared. I thought he was going to die."

Nunez also said other mall employees later told her Larsen had been walking around asking people about their religion before the stabbing.

Civil rights groups have repeatedly warned about a rise in anti-Muslim incidents in the United States in recent years, citing factors such as anti-immigration rhetoric, white supremacist activity and tensions linked to the war in Gaza.

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