UP Speaker Satish Mahana clarifies amid row over 'donation stolen wasn't offered with devotion' remark

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday clarified his controversial remark that only those who did not donate to the Ram Temple with "true faith" were claiming their offerings had been stolen. Responding to the criticism, Mahana said his comments were specifically directed at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Mahana said those who had opposed the Ram Temple movement and sided with the Babri Masjid were now questioning donations made to the temple. Referring to Digvijaya Singh's reported demand that his donation be returned, Mahana said, "I said he must not have donated with devotion. If someone offers money to God with genuine faith, would they ever ask for it back? I donated with faith, and I believe my contribution has gone towards the construction of the temple."

Speaker clarifies controversial remark

Addressing the controversy over the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Mahana said no one normally seeks the return of money given in charity.

"Has anyone ever asked for donated money back? Think of anything donated in society, has anyone ever asked for it to be returned? If someone asks, they are ready to return the money. As I said, I dedicated a small sum at the feet of the Lord; I feel that the contribution I made is part of this magnificent temple," he told ANI.

People's money has indeed gone into it. If someone wants it back, someone who feels their money was stolen, the government and the trust are taking action regarding the theft. Regardless of whether the person involved holds a low-ranking or high-ranking position, action must be taken against them. That is one aspect; however, the idea that the entire organisation, which struggled for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, consists of thieves is something that cannot be accepted under any circumstances," he added.

What he had said

He added that he had offered a small amount at the feet of Lord Ram and considered it a part of the grand temple's construction. "If anyone believes their money has been stolen and wants it back, the government and the temple trust are already taking action in the theft case," he said, stressing that strict action should be taken against those responsible, regardless of whether they hold junior or senior positions.

Mahana's earlier remarks sparked a political controversy, drawing criticism from opposition parties. Samajwadi Party leader Ashutosh Verma described the statement as "absurd", while the Congress accused the BJP of failing to safeguard donations made by devotees.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi alleged that the theft had hurt the faith of 140 crore Indians and questioned Mahana's remarks, asking sarcastically whether there was any "GPS" to measure the sincerity of people's devotion when they donated.

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