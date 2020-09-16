Apple releasing iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 for general public: Eligible devices, features and more

Image Source : APPLE iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 out today

Apple recently concluded its 'Time Flies' September event and launched the new Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad 8th Gen, Apple One subscription service, and the Apple Fitness+ service too. Apart from the bunch of hardware products and 2 services, the Cupertino major also announced that the official iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and iOS 14 release date, which is today.

iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 (announced back at WWDC 2020 in June) will start rolling out for all users globally today. The rollout will be gradual, hence, don't get sad if your friend got it and you didn't. Read on to know about the eligible devices, features and more.

iOS 14 Features, Eligible devices

iOS 14 brings forward a new look for easier usage. It introduces home screen widgets that can be arranged in any way, in any size. There is the presence of new App Library, which is an app drawer for systemic and organised usage. iOS 14 gets new compact UI for calls, picture-in-picture mode, improved iMessage, new Memoji and stickers, improved Maps, new Translate app, inbuilt translation in Safari, improved Siri with company design, App Clips to try apps before downloading them, better Home app, CarPlay, and a more focus on Privacy, Here are the compatible devices:

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14 Features, Eligible devices

iPadOS 14 also gets a redesigned look with home screen widgets, sidebars and pull-down menus, more compact search, compact calls UI like iOS 14 and Scribble feature for automatic conversion, circle to select and scratch to delete. The new iPadOS also introduces improved Notes (smart selection, paste handwriting as text, shape recognition, data detectors features). There is also support for enhanced AR, Siri, iMessage, Maps, Home app, Safari, AirPods, and more. Here are the compatible devices:

iPad (8th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

watchOS 7 Features, Eligible devices

watchOS 7 makes room for new features such as sleep tracking, new watch faces, a reminder to wash hands, new workout modes, low-range VO2 Max, and more. As a reminder, not all watchOS 7 features will be available for all Apple Watches. Additionally, watchOS 7 needs iPhone 6s and later with up to iOS 14 for easy working. Here are the compatible Appl Watches:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

A couple of things to keep in mind while upgrading to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 is that you should try removing unnecessary stuff from your iPhones and iPad and have a backup option. You can create a backup of your data on your iCloud, Mac, or another PC.

