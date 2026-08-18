How is the BJP planning to celebrate Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public service?

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to complete 25 years in public service on October 7, marking a significant milestone in his political journey from Gujarat Chief Minister to Prime Minister. To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to organise a nationwide "Seva Sankalp Mahotsav" with a series of public outreach and welfare programmes. Narendra Modi first took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He went on to serve as the state's Chief Minister for nearly 13 years before becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Since then, he has remained at the helm of the country's government.

BJP plans 15-day nationwide campaign

According to the information available, the 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav' is expected to run for around 15 days across the country. The celebrations will focus on public service, social welfare and community outreach. As part of the campaign, the BJP plans to organise cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, tree plantation drives and health camps. Digital and photo exhibitions based on the theme '25 Years of Narendra Modi' will also be held at various locations.

The party is also planning intellectual conferences focusing on good governance, development and Antyodaya. Interaction programmes with young people and different sections of society will be organised, along with special camps highlighting various welfare schemes and government initiatives.

Vinod Tawde given responsibility

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the 'Seva Sankalp Mahotsav'. According to the plan, a seven-member team in every state will oversee the campaign. The team will comprise one minister from the state government, one organisational general secretary and five other leaders. The state-level teams will coordinate the various programmes and ensure that the campaign reaches people across different regions and sections of society.

PM Modi's 25-year public service journey

Narendra Modi began his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, when he took oath at the age of 51. He became the state's 14th Chief Minister. During his tenure in Gujarat, Modi led the BJP to victories in the 2002, 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections. He served as Chief Minister for nearly 13 years before stepping onto the national political stage.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India after the BJP secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He subsequently returned as Prime Minister for a second term in 2019 and a third term in 2024.

What makes October 7 significant?

October 7, 2001, marked the beginning of Narendra Modi's constitutional office-holding journey when he became Gujarat Chief Minister. Twenty-five years later, the BJP is preparing to use the milestone to highlight his long political career and focus on themes of public service, governance and welfare.

What has the BJP planned?

The proposed celebrations are expected to go beyond commemorative events, with the BJP focusing on activities that directly involve communities. From health and blood donation camps to cleanliness and plantation drives, the campaign is designed to connect the milestone with grassroots public service. The planned exhibitions and public interactions will also provide the party with an opportunity to showcase key initiatives and policies associated with Narendra Modi's political journey.

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