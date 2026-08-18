Vishwanath And Sons crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide in four days, Suriya film eyes bigger milestone

New Delhi:

Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya and directed by Venky Atluri, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in worldwide gross collections in just four days. The film, which released in Tamil and Telugu on August 14, has recorded a strong start at the box office and is continuing to attract audiences after its opening weekend.

The film opened to Rs 27.51 crore worldwide on Day 1, including around Rs 15.15 crore net in India, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk. The makers have now announced that its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 150 crore in four days.

Vishwanath And Sons box office performance

The early run has been driven by audiences in both Tamil and Telugu markets. The film recorded an overall 42.2% occupancy across 5,034 shows in India on its opening day, with the night shows witnessing the strongest turnout. The Tamil version contributed Rs 9.15 crore net, while the Telugu version added Rs 6 crore on Day 1.

The film also crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross milestone within two days of release, according to reports. Its latest Rs 150 crore milestone has further strengthened its position at the box office as it enters its first week.

The makers have attributed the film’s performance to the response from family audiences. Trade interest is now centred on whether Vishwanath And Sons can maintain its pace through the coming weekdays and move closer to the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark.

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, a character whose personal ambitions and family responsibilities form the emotional core of the film. The story combines family relationships, romance, humour and emotional conflicts rather than relying solely on action or spectacle.

The film follows Sanjay as he navigates questions around his ambitions, family and an unexpected relationship. The treatment of the central family dynamics has been one of the elements highlighted in the film’s early reception. Suriya’s performance has also been among the talking points following the release, while the film’s music by GV Prakash Kumar adds to its emotional portions.

Vishwanath And Sons cast and crew

Vishwanath And Sons features Mamitha Baiju alongside Suriya, with Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon also playing key roles. The supporting cast includes Kaali Venkat, Bhavani Sre, Sunil Reddy, Bjorn Surrao and Karate Karthi.

Venky Atluri has written and directed the film. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is the editor.

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