Why are aspirants protesting in Patna despite 32,000+ teacher recruitment announcement: Check their demands

Patna:

Job aspirants continued their protest in Patna despite the Bihar government issuing a notification on Tuesday evening for the recruitment of more than 32,000 teachers under Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0). Student leader Dilip Kumar is leading the agitation.

The students have been protesting in Patna's Gardanibagh over delays and alleged issues surrounding the teacher recruitment exam. Students have also announced a hunger strike, demanding changes to the recruitment process. They have also warned that if their demands are not accepted, they will intensify the agitation and stage a five-day protest outside the Bihar Assembly.

What are the students' demands?

Despite the recruitment announcement, the protesting students have said they will continue their agitation until their key demands are addressed. One of their main demands is that the TRE 4.0 recruitment process should involve only one examination. The students are opposing a system involving separate Preliminary Test (PT) and Main examinations.

The protesters argue that conducting multiple stages of examination could delay the recruitment process and create additional difficulties for candidates.

Amidst the student protests, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the notification for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0). Through the advertisement, the Commission has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for appointment to 32,388 vacant teacher posts under the Education Department, Bihar.

According to the notification, the online application process for BPSC TRE 4.0 will begin on September 1, 2026. The Commission has advised candidates to carefully read the detailed advertisement, prospectus, and application instructions before starting the registration process.

Tejashwi Yadav meets protesting students

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met students protesting in Patna and strongly criticised the state government over their demands. Addressing the protesters, Tejashwi said that if students remained united in their fight, the government would be forced to concede to their demands.

CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya has also extended his support to the protesting students.

(Image Source : PTI ) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives to show support to demonstrators

The RJD has announced a march to the Raj Bhavan in Patna on August 19. Tejashwi has appealed to students, young people and the unemployed to participate in the protest.

Speaking to reporters on August 16, Yadav said that Bihar is the worst-performing state when it comes to education. "There isn't a single exam or recruitment drive where the paper doesn't get leaked. Whether it is the Class 10 exam, the Class 12 exam, or a recruitment test, the paper leaks every time, and a fair selection process has never taken place. Bihar is the worst-performing state when it comes to education. You must have seen the incident that occurred in Siwan; an AK-47 was fired. Students are fighting for their rights, yet they are being fired upon. Who ordered the firing? In light of this, we have decided to hold a march in Delhi on August 19 and present our grievances to the Governor. We had met the DGP previously as well, and we had asked the government who was responsible for this. No action has been taken so far. Only a single constable has been dismissed, but there has been no suspension of the SP, nor has any major action been taken... On the 19th, we will march to the Raj Bhavan," he said.

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