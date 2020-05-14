Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors: Features, specs and more

Image Source : INTEL Intel's new processors come with Wi-Fi 6

Chip giant Intel on Thursday introduced new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors for mobile and desktop PCs to enable seamless productivity and performance for the increasingly remote workforce.

Systems powered by the latest Intel vPro chips provide integrated Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity, which is the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing, delivering secure and minimal interruptions.

"With our new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, we've enhanced that solid PC foundation to help tackle not only today's challenges, but also those of future work environments across the PC lifecycle, said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms.

The new chips claim to provide up to 40 per cent better overall application performance and up to 36 per cent better office productivity (compared with a 3-year-old laptop) and analyze and visualize data up to 44 per cent faster (compared with a 5-year-old desktop).

It provides nearly three times faster Gigabit speeds and improved performance in dense environments with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing.

The chips also ensure rapid responsiveness, worry-free battery life and instant resume with Intel Project Athena-based laptops. For more than a decade, Cisco and Intel have partnered to deliver an unrivalled wireless experience.

"We're excited for customers to experience the more reliable connections, faster downloads and improved application performance of the new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Cisco's latest Wi-Fi 6 certified access points," informed Matt MacPherson, Wireless CTO at Cisco.

For Internet of Things (IoT) developers, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Intel Xeon W-1200E series based on the Intel vPro platform provide business-class performance, remote management and more, said the company.

