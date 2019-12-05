Huawei Watch GT 2 with 1 week battery life launched in India: Price, features and more

Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available via Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores across the country.

Huawei India has just announced the launch of their flagship smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 2. The smartwatch comes in a single size variant of 42mm. The key highlights of the watch include the new Kirin A1 chipset, OLED display and up to 2 weeks of battery life. Here’s everything you need to know about the company’s latest flagship smartwatch.

Specifications and Features

Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in 42mm size. The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390x390 pixels. The smartwatch has a touchscreen display and features two hardware buttons on the side. The device also gets WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

As for the set of sensors, the company has added plenty of them including, an Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Ambient light sensor, and an Air pressure sensor. The Huawei GT 2 comes with a battery that can last up to one week in a single charge.

Price, offers, and availability

Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available at a price of Rs. 14, 990. The device will be available via Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores across the country.

As for the launch offers, the company is offering a free mini Speaker worth Rs. 2999 to people buying the watch before December 19.