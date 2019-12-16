How to transfer contacts when you go from iOS to Android?: In simple steps

How to transfer contacts from iPhone to Android?

While the idea of changing smartphones is instant, the whole process of switching (especially from one OS to another) is a task: this was a feeling a couple of years ago when we didn’t have much to our disposal. With time, technology has evolved and we now have better and easy ways to switch between devices.

The switch also involves important data, specifically the contacts. However, we still don’t know about the various ways we can use to easily transition from one smartphone to another, along with the aspects we need to transfer. This is why we are here to help and tell you how to transfer contacts from iPhone to Android using simple steps.

How to transfer contacts from iOS to Android?

1. Using iCloud

Existing iPhone users who are soon to enter the Android ecosystem can transfer contacts from iOS to Android using iCloud. Here are the simple steps they can follow:

Before you proceed, make sure your contacts are synced to your iCloud. If not, this can be done from the Settings>Apple ID>iCloud. Following this, you just have to enable the Contacts option and you can backup your contacts on iCloud.

Head to iCloud.com via Safari web browser

Log in with your Apple ID and password

Select the Contacts option and then the contacts you want to transfer. If you wish to transfer all the contacts, select the ‘All Contacts’ option.

Transfer contacts from iOS to Android (iCloud)

Now select the ‘Export vCard’ option from the Settings icon. Once done, the contacts will be saved as a ‘.vcf file’ in your downloads.

Transfer contacts from iOS to Android (iCloud)

Now, you just have to mail the saved file to your Gmail and the contacts will get imported. You can also transfer the file to your Android smartphone by connecting it to the PC or laptop and saving the file on the device’s storage.

2. Using Google Contacts

This is another way you can use to transfer contacts from iOS to Android if you liking using Google products. For this, you have to go about a couple of steps:

Go to any web browser and log in with you Gmail account.

Transfer contacts from iOS to Android (Google Contacts)

Head to contacts.google.com and select the Import option.

Transfer contacts from iOS to Android (Google Contacts)

Once this is done, select the ‘.vcf file’ that was previously downloaded (refer Step 1)

After selecting the file, select the Import option and all the contacts will get transferred to the Android smartphone with your Google account

3. Using a third-party app

You can also use an app to save contacts from an iPhone to Android. There are various such apps available but you can use the My Contacts Backup one from the App Store. Now, follow the simple steps to begin:

Open the My Contacts Backup app and allow the app to access your contacts.

Select the Backup option.

Transfer contacts from iOS to Android (third-party app)

Select the Email option, attach the ‘.vcf file’ to the email, and send it your email ID.

Open Gmail from your new Android device, download the file to the device, and the contacts will get transferred to the Android smartphone.

4. Using a manual method

This is one of the easiest hacks you can try to transfer contacts from iOS to Android.

Just head to Contacts on your iPhone

Select the Share option and mail the contact to your email ID.

Once you have received the mail, you can download the contact to your Android device.

Another method is to manually type in contacts in your new Android smartphone.

However, the aforementioned steps is feasible and useful when you want to transfer a small amount of contacts. If your contacts list is huge, you should go for the other options mentioned above.

We hope the above-mentioned methods help you easily take your contacts from an iOS smartphone to the new Android device.

