Google Maps now allows users to share Plus Codes for more accurate location sharing

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Maps gets Plus Codes sharing feature on Android.

Google Maps app for Android has received a new update that has made it easier for users to share their locations. With the new update, the location will be shared using Plus Codes. While the company has had the Plus Codes feature for quite some time now, this move will expand the use case of that feature.

Now, Google Maps users will be able to share their location using the six-digit Plus Code just by tapping on the blue dot on the map. Alongside the Plus Code, the application will also show other options including options to see nearby places, share your location and save your parking.

Once the app shows the Plus Code on your screen, you will be able to copy it just by tapping on it. Now, you will be able to share it among your contacts by pasting it on apps like WhatsApp, Messages and more.

As mentioned above, the feature is currently available only for Android users with the latest Google Maps update. iOS users, on the other hand, will need to wait for a bit until the company releases the update on the App Store.

Google Maps has added the Plus Codes sharing feature in order to make it easier for people to share their accurate location. These codes are derived from latitude and longitude coordinates. This means that even if the location does not have a proper address or a landmark, the app will still be able to pick up the code.

Google introduced the Plus Codes feature on its Maps application back in 2015 and brought to India in March 2018. However, by making it easier to share for users, the company has advanced the use cases of the Plus Codes on the Maps app. This will also give the app an advantage over the competition like Apple Maps.

