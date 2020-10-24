Google kicks out these 3 popular kids apps from Play Store: Here's why

Image Source : PIXABAY Google Play Store removes these 3 apps.

Google and Apple usually tend to remove any app that violates the respective app stores’ policies. This time around, Google has removed three applications from the Play Store over security concerns. Princess Salon, Number Coloring and Cats & Cosplay are the three gaming apps for children that have been kicked out of the app store.

The International Digital Accountability Council (IDAC) had found that the three apps were collecting data of users. The data that was being stolen was that of small children and Google had to take a quick action here. According to the reports, this data was potentially leaking to SDKs of third parties.

IDAC president Quentin Palfrey told TechCrunch, "The practices we observed in our research raised serious concerns about data practices within these apps."

The tech website even managed to get a response from Google, that said, “We can confirm that the apps referenced in the report were removed. Whenever we find an app that violates our policies, we take action.”

As of now, it is not clear what kind of data exactly the three apps were trying to steal from children. These apps basically help gamify learning and similar apps are still available on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

In order to make the internet a safer place for children, both Google and Apple hold stricter laws for app developers of such games. The two companies want the data of children should be handled more carefully and in many cases it cannot be passed on to third parties.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage