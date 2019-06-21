Google abandons its pixel tablet dream: Report

Google abondons its Pixel Tablet dream

Confirming that there would be no upcoming sequel to its Pixel Slate, Google has seemingly abandoned its tablet-making efforts and focus mainly on making laptops.

"Hey, it's true. Google's hardware team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android and Chrome OS teams are 100 per cent committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu)," Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services tweeted on Thursday.

However, the company would still support the existing Pixel Slate devices.

"We will fully support Pixel Slate for the long-term as well," Osterloh added.

The Google Pixel Slate was first announced in October 2018 and was later launched last November at a starting price of $599.

According to a Computerworld report, affected employees from the tablet division in Google have been reassigned from developing tablets to laptops.

For Google-made hardware, the company is now focusing its roadmap on the Pixelbook family of laptops moving forward.

