Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale begins June 9: Here’s what to expect

Flipkart, the e-commerce giant is now gearing up to bring interesting deals and offers on laptops with their latest ‘Flipkart Laptop Bonanza’ sale. As the name suggests, the sale will exclusively bring discounts on laptops, desktops and accessories. This is just the right time for such a sale as most people are looking to buy a new laptop amid COVID-19 outbreak as it has forced people to work from home.

As of now, the e-commerce giant has not revealed much about the upcoming sale. The website currently claims that there will be 10 per cent cashback offers for Citi Bank card users. The website also suggests that the sale will be applicable to most laptop categories, including premium laptops, Thin and Light, Desktop PCs as well as Gaming laptops.

Flipkart has created a dedicated page showing off discounts on some of the laptops. These laptops include the Apple MacBook Air (2017), HP 15q, Dell Vostro 15 and more. However, the prices mentioned are reminiscent of the existing ones. This means that the prices could go even below than this as the sale kicks off.

Apart from offering discounts on the laptops, the company will also be offering no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months on select debit and credit cards. They are even offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 to make the deal more attractive. Additionally, the buyers will be able to get Extender Warranty from Flipkart starting at just Rs. 799.

On the purchase of select laptops, Flipkart is even offering a 12 percent discount on flight tickets. These coupons will be valid until August 30. Moreover, the e-commerce giant is also offering 500 extra Super Coins on purchase of select laptops.

