Father’s Day 2020 Tech Gifting Ideas: Fossil smartwatch, iPhone SE and more

Father's Day 2020 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 21. While there are plenty of gifting options out there, in the fast-moving tech world, a lot of us want our parents to enter the new age. It is not just to make them look cool in front of others but it is because these gadgets, in a few ways, make lives easier and help live a healthy life. Here's a list of products that you can consider gifting your father:

Fossil Gen 5

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch even comes with a heart rate monitor.

Fossil has recently launched the Gen 5 series of smartwatches in India. In the rising trend of smartwatches, Fossil Gen 5 could be one of the best gifting options for your dad. He will be able to use it to track his fitness and that might as well urge him to hit the gym every now and then. Moreover, the smartwatch can bring notifications right to your wrist, which means he will need to pull out his phone less often.

The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is available in different variants with a different set of straps to suit your father’s personality. He can even swap the strap when heading out for a party or going for a meeting. The smartwatch is available for a starting price of Rs. 22,995.

Airtel Xstream Stick

Image Source : AIRTEL.IN Airtel Xstream Stick runs on Android TV.

During the lockdown, a lot of us stopped watching the regular TV channels in favour of multiple OTT platforms. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar have a lot of TV shows and movies on offer that one can binge-watch. However, it gets quite difficult at times to stream these services on a laptop or a phone. Not everyone has a smartTV installed at their home.

The Airtel XStream Stick is the perfect solution to this problem. The device basically connects on your TV’s HDMI port and turns it into a smartTV. With the help of the Airtel Xstream stick, your father will be able to binge-watch content on Netflix, YouTube, Zee5 and a lot of other OTT platforms. It is available just for Rs. 3,999.

Amazon Echo Dot

Image Source : AMAZON Echo Dot (2nd Gen) is available exclusively on Amazon.

Smart speakers have changed the way we used to listen to music and go through the news. In just a single command, it plays your favourite jam or gives you information on the weather. And, the are not expensive anymore. You can grab an Amazon Echo Dot for a price of just Rs. 3,499.

AMX Wireless or Wired Chargers

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA AMX Wireless Charger charges your device at 10 watts.

AMX is an Indian startup that has changed the way we used to look at premium smartphone accessories. The company has a huge portfolio of chargers, cables and other mobile accessories. The two products we found the most interesting were the AMX Beam X and the AMX XP 60.

AMX Beam X is a wireless charger that can charge any Qi-compatible device like the new iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S20 series and more. AMX XP 60, when used with a Power Delivery cable, can even charge the new MacBooks and smartphones at high speeds. The Beam X is available with a price tag of Rs. 1,499 and the XP 60 costs Rs. 1,499. In case you also need a PD compatible cable, that would set you back Rs. 899.

Apple iPhone SE

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone SE (2020) is available on Flipkart and other online and offline stores.

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2020 in India. If your dad has never used an iPhone before, this phone would act as a perfect entry to the Apple ecosystem. It is quite affordable at a starting price of Rs. 42,500. It comes with a small screen but the trade-in brings a TouchID sensor, a pocketable design and much more.

