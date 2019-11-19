FASTag at tolls mandatory from December 1: How to buy FASTag fo your vehicles, benefits, penalty

FASTag sticker is available on Paytm, Amazon and other online platforms.

FASTag or electronic toll collection tag has been made mandatory for all vehicles in India from December 1, 2019. FASTag is a super tech tag that is a sticker fitted with RFID to electronically pay the toll tax. Under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, all toll payments will be done via FASTag. From December 1, owners of vehicles not fitted with FASTag, will be charged double the toll fee if they use the FASTag lane at toll plazas along the national highways. Here, we will answer some general questions about this technology:

What is FASTag?

Fastag is basically a sticker that can be applied on the windshield of your vehicle. It will allow the user to pass any toll without stopping. It uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments. This will not only make the whole process simpler and easier; it will also reduce the chances of traffic jams near toll gates.

Fastag comes with a validity of 5 years and once the user has purchased it, he just needs to ensure that the tag always has balance. It can be linked to your Paytm wallet or even your bank account.

The toll gates across India are getting the necessary changes in order to make the gates totally dependent on FASTags. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sold over 66 lakh FASTags and have updated over 540 toll plazas across the nation.

How to get a FASTag?

There are various ways through, which one can get a Fastag for their vehicle. First of all, if you are purchasing a new car, the company will provide you with a sticker. However, if you already own a vehicle that does not have it installed, you can ask for it at any of the toll plazas across the country.

The FASTags will also be available at government petrol pumps like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Apart from that, users can even purchase one sitting at home via Amazon.in, Paytm or via various banks. Also, you will need some documents in order to purchase one including RC of vehicle, passport size photo of the vehicle owner and KYC documents.

The price of a Fastag can range from Rs. 100 all the way up to Rs. 500. Paytm charges Rs. 500 but in return gives users Rs. 150 back in their Paytm wallet.

What are the benefits of using FASTag?

It brings in ease of payments and users no longer need to carry cash when they go on road trips. It also enables non-stop movement of vehicles leading to lower fuel cost.

With this, NHAI is not only helping the citizens but also the nation. This will bring reduced environmental pollution by offering reduced air pollution and paper wastage. It also has less toll payment hassles and fewer efforts in toll plaza management.